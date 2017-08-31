From submerged furniture to no drinking water for hours: How Mumbai suffered during rain

While Mumbaiites spent hours wading through water logged streets, others scrambled to keep the rainwater out of their houses and protect their belongings.

Houses on the ground floor of Jai Bharat Society in Khar — one of the worst affected areas — had about 4 feet of water until Wednesday morning, said residents. About 65 buildings in the society had no electricity for more than 24 hours.

“All my electronics have been damaged beyond repair. My dining table, kitchen table and chairs were submerged. All my groceries have been spoilt,” said secretary Rahul Pai.

Surindra Khubchandani, who lives in the area, said all her building’s lifts had stopped working and it took six hours for the water to recede.

Residents said they did not have drinking water for hours. Some said the floodwater left behind a stench after it receded.

At least 10 bungalows on high ground were flooded in Gundavali, Andheri (East), said residents. Ladislaus Pereira and his family had to spend the night at a friend’s place.

“Fortunately, we could save all our documents in time. But, we have to throw all our new furniture out. Removing all the water was a back-breaking job and took us about 6 hours,” he said.

Poonam Bharti of Juhu Tara Road had to hire a housekeeping service. “Five of us stayed up all night cleaning the house. The BMC has failed us,” she said.

Residents of Kolivery gaothan, a village in Kalina, also experienced a power cut. Cynera Rodrigues was distressed that she could not get home to her mother and two children when the water started entering their premises. “Every monsoon, these streets are waterlogged. We have complained to the BMC several times, but nothing changes,” she said.