From verdict against molester to 1993 blast convicts: Top 5 stories from Mumbai

1. Lt Col Shrikant Purohit greeted with flowers outside Mumbai jail, says ‘I am happy’ with SC bail

Lt Colonel Shrikant Purohit was greeted with flowers outside Taloja jail on Tuesday morning. Purohit was on his way to the Mumbai sessions court on Tuesday morning, to attend the regular hearing. “I am very happy. Thank you,” he said to TV reporters outside the jail.

2. Mumbai man who grabbed 15-year-old, threatened to kill her if she didn’t marry him, gets 3 years in jail

A special court for Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act recently sentenced a 23-year-old to three years in jail for molesting a girl in a subway while she was on her way to college. He has also been asked to pay Rs10,000 to the girl as compensation. According to the prosecution, the man approached the girl on August 10, 2015, when she got off the bus. He grabbed her and insisted she love him. When she tried to free herself, he abused her and hit her on the back.

3. Lalbaugcha Raja: Looks of Mumbai’s favourite Ganpati from 2012 to 2017

The most visited Ganesh mandal of Mumbai, Lalbaugcha Raja Sarvajanik Ganeshotsav Mandal revealed the first look of the idol on Monday. Here are the five looks of the idol over the past five years

The look in 2015. (HT)

4. Game of Thrones web leak: Girlfriend of accused leaked episode online?

Did the girlfriend of an accused leak an episode of the popular TV series Game of Thrones on the web?

Investigations into the leak have moved to this direction, after the Mumbai crime branch’s cyber police officials found one of the employees of Prime Focus Technologies (PFT) Alok Sharma had showed the episode to his girlfriend.

5. 1993 Mumbai serial blasts case: TADA court to give verdict against Abu Salem, 4 others on September 7

A special court constituted under the Terrorist and Disruptive Activities (Prevention) Act will pronounce its sentence against five convicts, including gangster Abu Salem, on September 7. On June 16, 2017, the TADA court convicted six accused, including Salem and Mustafa Dossa. Dossa died of a heart attack on June 28, 2017. The others convicted by the court include Firoz Khan, Mohammed Tahir Merchant alias Tahir Taklya, Karimullah Khan and Riyaz Ahmed Siddique.