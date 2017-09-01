FYJC admissions: 11-day special round for leftover seats from Saturday

For all those students who were unable to secure seats at the recently concluded special round of first-year junior college (FYJC) for the current academic year, here is a second chance.

After the first-come, first-served admission round conducted last week, the state school education department on Friday announced the second special round for FYJC admissions will begin from Saturday.

The round will continue till September 12, allotting seats to those did not secure admission in any of the last seven rounds. While the department has not yet released the number of students who will qualify for this round, over 3, 500 students were seeking admissions at the start of the special round, according to education officials.

On Saturday, the number of vacant seats available in the upcoming round will be uploaded on the admissions site. Like the previous round, students will be divided into groups based on their scores, said education officials. Group 1 will comprise of students scoring above 80%. Group 2 will be for those securing between 60% and 100%.

“The government resolution issued in January states that leftover seats should be filled on first-serve basis and not necessarily on merit. Still we have created broad categories of students based on their scores to be fair to them,” said BB Chavan, deputy director of education, Mumbai region.

Students can apply between September 4 and 7. The merit list for the second round will be declared on September 8. Between September 8 and 11, those allotted seats should approach colleges with a computer generated receipt and finalise their admissions.

A list of seats remaining vacant will be announced on the admission portal on September 12.These seats will also be filled in a similar manner.

Till Friday, the department gave time for students to cancel already secured admissions, on the condition that they sign an undertaking that they will not apply in online admission process again. But this is strictly for those who want to pursue technical courses in Industrial Training Institutes (ITIs).

Colleges were instructed to issue an admission cancellation receipt to students after accepting the undertaking. Admissions will not be cancelled until the colleges give this receipt.