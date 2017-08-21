FYJC admissions in Maharashtra: Confusion reigns on day 1 of special round to fill 74,000 seats

After the day one of the ‘first-come, first-served’ round to fill vacant first-year junior college seats was marred by confusion on Monday, the state education department announced that students unhappy with junior colleges alloted to them can submit fresh applications.

But the department specified that the students will get permission to cancel their seats only if they give valid reasons such as college is far from their home or they did not get subject of their choice in the previous rounds of admission.

Although the admission round was open only for students who scored more than 80% and were yet to claim seats, several students cancelled their admissions to try their luck for a better seat.

A list of more than 74,000 vacant seats was uploaded on the admissions’ website on Sunday, and the students scoring more than 80% were asked to apply for them between 10am and 5pm on Monday.

A few of the students said they had genuine reasons to cancel seats alloted to them in the previous rounds.

An applicant from Kandivli cancelled her seat in Prakash College, as it was an integrated course (where a college collaborates with a coaching class. Students attend the coaching class where they also prepare for competitive exams).

“I was scared about the future of the college after the department issued a warning against opting for colleges offering integrated courses. So I cancelled my seat,” said the student, who scored 84%.

Three other students cancelled seats allotted to them.

“We were given seats at a Mazgaon junior college. But when we approached the college to finalise our admissions, officials said they do not have vacant seats,” said one of the students.

Education officials said they were flooded with cancellation requests. “We received calls from several colleges saying that numerous students cancelled their seats because they wanted to drop out of the system. But an inquiry revealed that most of the students were applying for fresh admissions in the new round,” said BB Chavan, deputy director of education, Mumbai region.

Though a government resolution (GR) issued on January 7 allows students to cancel seats and apply for the ones leftover, Chavan warned the students against cancelling admissions on their own as they might not get admission to another college in the new round. “When colleges cancel admissions, it takes them at least one day to update the information into the system. This is risky, as seats are filling up fast in this round,” said Chavan.

When the admission portal opened on Monday morning, one seat available in Mithibai College, Vile Parle, was taken within 30 seconds. About 104 had only one vacant seat. “Hence, we request the students not to cancel their seats. We will allow cancellations only on a case-by-case basis,” said Chavan.