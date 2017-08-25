Game of Thrones episode leak: Four men from Mumbai sent to judicial custody

A magistrate’s court on Thursday sent four men to judicial custody for allegedly leaking an episode of the popular television series Game of Thrones. It denied further police custody of the four employees of a private firm, which has been tasked with storing and airing the series. They were arrested on August 14.

The company came under fire after the fourth episode of GoT season 7 was found on the internet in the first week of August with the its watermark on it. It was a low quality video. It initiated an internal inquiry and found that it was leaked by its two employees. After a first information report was filed, two more employees were arrested.

The cyber police told the magistrate that they needed further custody of the accused to probe if there is any financial link to the case and who uploaded the episode on the internet. The defence lawyers argued that the accused were in their custody for 11 days and fully cooperated with the police, hence further custody was not required.

The four men have applied for bail. The cyber police said the illegal activity had taken place from Bengaluru. However, they have not been able to ascertain the roles of the accused and motive behind the leak.

A police official said that they had got leads by checking mobile phones and laptops of the accused. “Once our analysis is complete, we will be able to reveal more information,” added the official.

They have been booked under sections 408 and 34 (breach of trust with common intention) of the IPC and sections 43 and 66 (penalty and compensation for damage to computer related offences) of the Information Techology Act.