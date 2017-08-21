Ganesh Chaturthi special trains to halt at Mumbai’s Diva station

Central railway commute to Konkan for Ganpati is all set to get easier, as all special trains will halt at Diva railway station.

The move, will benefit lakhs of commuters who are currently forced to travel to Thane or Panvel to board Konkan-bound trains.

The Dadar-Savantwadi Konkan-bound train will continue to halt at Diva station till September 9.

The schedule Dadar-Savantwadi (01113) train

Halt at Diva: 8.35am

When: From August 18 to September 8

Every Sunday, Tuesday and Friday

Savantwadi - Dadar (01114)

Halt at Diva: 3pm

When: From 19 August to September 9

Every Monday, Wednesday and Saturday

Diva junction is one of the connecting stations between Kalyan, Mumbai, Panvel and Vasai railway route. Diva is also known as the entry point of the Konkan railway. However, only two Konkan-bound trains halt at Diva station; the Diva-Savantwadi and Dadar-Ratnagiri mail trains.

“It comes as major major relief for residents of Diva and nearby places. We can avoid travelling to Thane or Panvel to board a train to Konkan. The railways should consider halting more trains at Diva,” said Meenakshi Kulkarni, 33, a resident of Diva.

AK Singh, PRO, CR, said, “Taking the demand into account, we have decided to halt the train at Diva during the festive season.”