Ganeshotsav hits Mumbai University paper assessment, only 100 report for duty

The Ganeshotsav holidays seem to have hit the answer paper assessment process at the University of Mumbai hard.

With all city colleges shut for five days for the festival, just about 100 teachers have reported for duty on Friday and Saturday, leaving the University of Mumbai with nearly 1.06 lakh answer booklets pending for assessment and another 45,000 booklets yet to be moderated.

Colleges and students are still worried if the new promise by MU of announcing all results by August 31 will be kept.

“Even though holidays are on, we are urging all teachers to show up for assessment work. But other than a handful, none of the others seem to be available for duty this weekend,” said an official from the examination house, MU.

According to figures revealed by MU, only 63 teachers reported for duty on Friday (bank holiday for Ganesh Chaturti) and evaluated 2,950 papers, followed by 120 teachers showing up for assessment work on Saturday and clearing another 4,700 papers.

With 1.06 lakh papers still pending for evaluation alone, many are worried about announcement of pending results within the next five days.

“Teachers have already worked on many Sundays and bank holidays to finish assessment and what’s worse is that only a handful of teachers are putting in the efforts while the others are not even helping,” said a senior professor from a suburban college on condition of anonymity.

Officials from MU told HT that results of all undergraduate courses will be announced within the next five days because very few out of the 1.06 lakh pending answer scripts are of undergraduate students.

“This figure also includes 60,984 answer scripts of students attached to MU’s Institute of Distance and Open Learning (IDOL), which is a higher percentage. We hope post this weekend, more teachers will report for duty and clear assessment as well of moderation of pending papers,” said an official from the examination house, MU.

While the mid-term break for Ganesh festival is between August 25 and 29, all assessment centres in colleges have been asked to keep their assessment centres open for the benefit of teachers who are available to finish assessment of papers.

“We appreciate the efforts of teachers participating in assessment even during the mid-term break and hope to announce all results soon,” said Leeladhar Bansod, MU PRO.