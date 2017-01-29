Gang of four attacks two constables with a knife

Three men and a woman attacked two police constables with a knife in Jogeshwari (West) early on Friday.

The constables, Santosh Lokhande and Mujawarare attached with the detection squad of the Andheri police. Acting on a lead, they had gone to the accused’s house in Anand Nagar to make inquiries about a robbery case. They suspected that the accused had stored stolen gold jewellery at the house.

Dressed in civil clothes, they started questioning the accused, when the woman threatened them.Officials said the men joined her and started verbally abusing the constables.

“The woman picked up a knife and brandished it at the policemen. The accused got into a scuffle with the constables.One of the accused attacked them with the knife. Lokhande’s finger was cut, while Mujawar was slashed across his chest,” said an officer from the Oshiwara police station.

The accused stole Lokhande’s mobile phone worth Rs8,000 and then fled.

A case of assaulting a public servant was registered against the group at the Oshiwara police station, under whose jurisdiction the crime was committed. The accused has a prior case of robbery registered against them at the Andheri police station.

“We traced two men and the woman,” said Subhash Khanvilkar, senior inspector, Oshiwara police station.

The injured constables were discharged after being treated at Cooper Hospital.

Read

Three men arrested for attacking two cops, vandalising chowky in Thane

HT SPECIAL: Court acquits man accused of attack on Mumbai traffic cop

Traffic cop attacked at Khar dies after 9 days in hospital