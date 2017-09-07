Gang steals Rs2.5 lakh from Mumbai bungalow, two arrested

Two of a gang were recently arrested for allegedly stealing Rs2.5 lakh in cash from the famous Titan Bungalow on Nepean Sea Road at Malabar Hill.

Upendra Pradeep Shahi, 30, and Upendra Beru Shahi, 25, are from Nepal.

The Malabar Hill police said that the owner of the bungalow, who is usually out of country, had hired a servant and a watchman to look after it. However, there is no one to take care of the bungalow between 7pm and 9pm. At this time, a gang of six Nepalis sneaked into the house and fled with Rs2.5 lakh.

The incident took place on July 12, following which the case was registered by one Naresh Shinde, 37, who worked as a driver with a relative of the owner. The case was registered with the Malabar Hill police station under sections 457 (lurking house-trespass or house-breaking by night in order to commit offence punishable with imprisonment), 380 (theft in house) and 34 (acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention) of the Indian Penal Code.

Initially, the servant and the watchman of the bungalow were arrested on the basis of suspicion. The police team learnt that an infamous Nepali gang was involved in the theft and the two men were arrested from Vashi.

The police officials aid that the two belonged to a Nepali gang who would work as servants at high profile residences and then walk away with valuables.

“The gang would hang-out with Nepali servants who would work at residences in Malabar Hill,” said an official.