Ganpati immersions, accident keep Mumbai roads shut: Top 5 stories of the day

Motorists had a harrowing time on Monday, as diversions for Ganpati immersions and an accident on the Mumbai-Pune expressway left them stuck. Even as newly appointed railway minister Piyush Goyal braces for the Mumbai-Ahmedabad bullet train challenge, Shiv Sena called the cabinet reshuffle “shuffling a pack of cards”.

Meanwhile, Onam was celebrated across the city.

The top stories of the day:

1. These Mumbai roads will be shut for tomorrow’s Ganesh immersion

As Mumbai gears up for last day of Ganeshotsav festivities, we tell you the roads you should avoid tomorrow (September 5).

2. PM Modi’s cabinet expansion similar to shuffling a pack of cards, says Shiv Sena

The Shiv Sena on Monday said the recent cabinet expansion was the Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) political need, and the Narendra Modi-led government is having to still conduct experiments despite it being in power for three years now.

3. Prabhu out, Goyal in: Will Modi’s Mumbai-Ahmedabad bullet train project get a push?

With Suresh Prabhu out of the ministry of railways and another Mumbaiites Piyush Goyal occupying his place, the big question being asked is – what happens to the Mumbai-Ahmedabad bullet train project.

People visit a temple at Matunga. (HT)

4. Onam celebrations in Mumbai: Malayalees miss the grandeur of Kerala

While Malayalees living in Mumbai joined the celebrations across the city, most feel it is not the same as Kerala.

5. Traffic snarls on Mumbai-Pune Expressway as trailer topples near Khopoli

The Mumbai-Pune Expressway saw traffic congestion on Monday after a trailer toppled near Khopoli. According to the police, the trailer was coming towards Mumbai from Pune.