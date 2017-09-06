Ganpati immersions in Mumbai: 59 devotees in hospital after inhaling smoke from firecrackers

Fifty-nine Ganpati devotees, who participated in the immersions in Ghatkopar on Tuesday, were hospitalised after they complained of redness and burning sensation in eyes owing to the smoke from firecrackers.

Officials from the local municipal hospital, where the devotees were admitted, said the patients included children as well as senior citizens.

“According to witnesses, Sidhhartha Nagar Ganeshostav Mandal burst a long string of firecrackers, filling the vicinity with smoke. Devotees went home after celebrations, but the effect showed within 12 hours,” said doctors.

Medical workers at Sant Muktabai Municipal General Hospital, Ghatkopar, said four people were brought for treatment on Wednesday morning.

“The toxic smoke led to a chemical reaction and caused temporary damage to their eyes,” said Dr Sanjay Kumar Krishne, casualty medical officer.

Doctors said all patients were treated in outpatient wards and none of them had any other physical injury or burns.

A testing of the chemical content in firecrackers by anti-noise campaign group Awaaz Foundation in 2015 had found high levels of dangerous heavy metals like mercury, lead and sulphur.

The study found high levels of lead, mercury, carbon and sulphur in crackers like ‘Mayazal colour shots’ (projectile crackers) at 11.03 parts per million (ppm), 8.22 ppm, 1.26% sulphur and 32.68 % carbon respectively.

Similarly ‘Tanisq Green Sparklers’ (hand-held crackers) had high mercury and lead content 14.21 ppm and 16.30 ppm respectively. A variety of flower pot crackers were also tested that found levels of lead and mercury on the higher end .