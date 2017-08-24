Ganpati rush: Flying to Goa cheaper than AC bus ticket to Konkan

With a large number of Mumbaiites rushing to Konkan for Ganesh Chaturthi (August 25), the prices of private bus tickets skyrocketed on Thursday, making an economy class flight ticket to Goa seem cheaper.

Bus operators are charging Rs700-Rs1,200 for a non-AC bus journey till Kankavli, much higher than the usual Rs350-400. “I paid almost the normal fare,” said Manoj Kadam, 40, a Mumbai Central resident, who was waiting for his bus at Parel for more than two hours.

The fares for Mumbai-Sawantwadi non-AC buses on a popular bus booking website were in the range of Rs1,000-Rs1600. The fare for AC Volvo buses was Rs1,400-Rs2,400, while AC sleeper coach was Rs1,700-Rs3500.

An economy class flight ticket to Goa, if booked around two months ago, cost Rs1,200.

“One of colleagues from Konkan area left for his native place in the noon. He booked a flight ticket to Goa for just Rs1,150. He will have to travel back to Sawantwadi, but it is still cheaper,” said Amol Panchal,25, a bank executive waiting for his bus at Elphinstone Road.

He said he paid Rs1,300 for an AC sleeper coach ticket last year, but this year the fare has gone up to Rs2,200.

“Train bookings get full within few minutes, so we have no option than relying on private buses,”said Prashant Sawant, 24, a Vikhroli resident.

To reduce the rush, special trains and state transport buses are being run on the route.

With the MSRTC buses departing from Senapati Bapat Marg, Kalachowki, Worli, Kurla, Parel, Bhandup, Borivali and Lalbaug, the city has been witnessing massive traffic snarls since Wednesday. The traffic situation is likely to worsen on Thursday noon.