Gauri Lankesh murder: Mumbaiites demand an impartial probe

Various groups across the city held protests, silent marches and prayers for Gauri Lankesh, a senior journalist, who was shot dead outside her house in Bengaluru on Tuesday.

A silent march condemning her killing was organised by Press Club of Mumbai on Wednesday and supported by other organisations such as TV journalist Association, Mantralaya Journalist Association and Crime Journalist Association, among others. Around 300 people participated in the candle light vigil.

“We want an impartial investigation based on circumstantial evidences. We want the forces who were allegedly troubling her to be probed,” said Dharmendra Jore, secretary, Press Club of Mumbai.

Activists in the city too prayed for Lankesh saying that they could relate to her ordeal, as they were of the opinion that there is no safety for people who raise their voice against any issue.

“We, as activists, know that we live in constant fear while we are on streets as there is no safety provided to us. There is need for someone to take cognisance of this, which is why we are agitating in a silent way,” said Nicholas Almeida, trustee, Watchdog Foundation.

Social media was abuzz about the incident too. While #GauriLankeshMurder was trending on Twitter, a lot of people gathered for a protest at Carter Road, Bandra after they came to know of it through a Facebook post. The same group intends to continue their movement against “anti-fascist forces” again on Thursday at Hutatma Chowk.