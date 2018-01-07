Geologists study mild tremors felt in Jawhar near Mumbai

Geologists Manjit Singh from the National Centre for Seismology, New Delhi, and Kiran Narkhede of the Regional Meteological Department (RMD) Colaba arrived in Jawhar villages on Saturday and installed a seismogram to study the tremors in the area.

The team will be stationed in Jawhar for two months to study the seismic tremors experienced in Jawhar and Vikramgadh talukas in Palghar district. However, the villagers want a permanent solution.

On January 2, tremors measuring 3.2 on the richter scale were felt in Khuded village in Jawhar.

Around 176 mud huts in Jawhar and Vikramgadh talukas in Palghar district have developed cracks due to the mild tremors.

“The Palghar collector will be sending a report for compensation to the villagers whose properties were destroyed and the Revenue Department will take the final call,” said Santosh Shinde, Tehsildar, Jawhar.

Around 80 huts in Chowk village, 84 in Valavanda, eight in Kashivli and four in Pathardi had developed cracks due to the tremors.

“The mild quakes have caused cracks in our mud houses and we are scared,” said Santosh Patil, a resident of Valvanda village located 15 kms from Jawhar.

Another resident Tulsiram Chowdhary said that villagers are scared for their lives. Jawhar has been experiencing mild shakes since past four years, he said. Since the past week, villagers have been spending nights in the open due to fear of tremors.