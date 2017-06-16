Getting a law seat in Maharashtra could be tougher this year as more ace CET

There could be more competition for law seats in the state this year.

More candidates are scoring high in the common entrance test (CET) for the five-year bachelor of law course (LLB), according to data from the state Common Entrance Test Cell.

The highest score this year is 134 out of 150. Of the 14,559 candidates who took the test, 295 crossed the 112-mark and 1,099 scored more than 100. Colleges said the scores have significantly shot up compared to last year.

“The cut-offs for admission will rise as students have performed better. I believe it will also improve the quality of students who take up law,” said Laxmikant Dwivedi, principal, Jitendra Law College, Vile Parle.

There's another reason for the stiff competition this year. More aspirants took the test —34% more than last year’s 11,000.

A common entrance test for law courses was introduced for the first time last year, but confusion among students about the new process and little awareness meant more than 6,000 of the 10,000 seats were left vacant. The admissions had stretched on for almost six months.

Experts said the growing demand for law courses in Maharashtra is in part being driven by aspirants from outside the state. Dwivedi said law aspirants across the country were looking at Maharashtra, especially Mumbai, as a preferred destination for legal education. “The financial capital is home to specialised law firms. Besides, legal inputs are sought-after in many industries,” he said.

Law colleges in the state have reserved 15% seats for students from outside the state. But most of these students aspire for a select few colleges — ILS Law College in Pune and Government Law College (GLC) in Mumbai.

Ashok Yende, in-charge director at University Law School at MU suggested the state should increase the quota to accommodate more students from outside the state.

Aditya Roongta, a student at GLC, who analysed the two CET results claimed that the competition will be particularly tough for quota seats for students from outside the state. “Many students who appeared for the national-level Common Law Admission Test (CLAT) also took CET. The results have improved due to better performance by OMS candidates. The majority of the high scorers belong to states other than Maharashtra," he said.

While the registrations for centralised admission process for five-year LLB has started, the CET cell is yet to release a consolidated merit list of the candidates. Some students are afraid that, like last year, the admission process will be prolonged this time as well. "The state should have finished the college registration process well before admissions. It will now unnecessarily delay the entire process," said Sachin Pawar, president, Student Law Council, a city-based student group.