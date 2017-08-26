Ghatkopar building collapse: Mumbai court denies bail to Shiv Sena leader Sunil Shitap

The sessions court on Thursday refused to grant bail to Shiv Sena leader Sunil Shitap, who was arrested in connection with the Ghatkopar building collapse on July 25.

This came after a civic body report revealed that Shitap had carried out unauthorised work on Siddhi Sai building, which weakened it. In his bail plea, Shitap claimed that political rivals implicated him in the case.

Shitap claimed that he had appointed contractors to conduct a structural audit of the building in 2015 and found that repairs were needed urgently. He blamed residents for not cooperating with the repairs, saying the building was dilapidated.

However, the prosecution objected to his plea, saying his role in the collapse had been established.

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), which conducted an inquiry into the case, blamed Shitap for the loss of life and property. A report submitted to civic chief Ajoy Mehta on Wednesday recommended strict action against Shitap, accusing him of “disregard for law” and “greed to grab public land”.

Residents had accused Shitap of making alterations to the building for commercial purposes in 2009 and constructing a hospital on its ground floor. They said he planned to convert the hospital into a guest house and the renovations he carried out weakened the building, leading to its collapse.

Shitap’s wife, Swati, had contested the BMC elections on a Shiv Sena ticket.

Parksite police registered a criminal case against Shitap. Others were booked under sections 304 (causing death by negligence), 336 (act endangering life or personal safety of others) and 338 (causing grievous hurt by act endangering life or personal safety of others) of the Indian Penal Code.