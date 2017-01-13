Giant spreads: Check out the biggest dishes on offer in Mumbai

Does size matter? If you’re a ravenous group of eight who’ve ordered only one dish at a restaurant, it certainly does. Forget sporadic food challenges, give your hungry buddies a holler and head to these restaurants that will serve you gigantic portions of their signature dishes.

PIZZA FOR EVERYONE

When a single slice just won’t do, there’s the rectangular 48-inch pizza at Gustoso in Khar and Kemps Corner. Think of it as four pizzas in one. In its previous avatar as an Indian outpost of the London chain Pizza Metro Pizza, Gustoso would serve a metre-long pizza (metro means metre in Italian). “It suits Indian sensibilities, where celebrations are community affairs and food takes centrestage,” says Gustoso’s co-owner and director Arja Shridhar.

Served as a Neapolitan pizza, it’s a thin, moist base with crispy edges and signature San Marzano tomato sauce. You choose the toppings. It’s cooked in a wood-fired oven, all in one go.

The dish, in most cases, is good for four to five people.

Where: Gustoso, Dr BR Ambedkar Road, Khar; and at Kwality House, Kemps Corner

Price: About Rs 3,000

THE SELFIE DOSA

Customers love to take selfies with the 3-ft-long paper dosa at Dakshinayan. (Aalok Soni/HT PHOTO)

There are dosas, paper dosas and then there’s Dakshinayan’s 3-ft-long monster, available in sada and masala options. The crispy dosa is quite the attraction at Dakshinayan’s restaurants in Juhu and Malabar Hill.

“Everybody loves a good dosa, and when it comes to paper dosas, the bigger the better is the rule we go by,” says Hemul Gandhi, owner of the chain. The single dish serves four with large bowls of sambar and coconut chutney.

Introduced in 2005, it is now the star of the menu, attracting youngsters who pose for photos with the giant dosa before tucking into it and kids who coax their parents into ordering it.

“We use a 4-ft-long tava to make it,” Gandhi says. “The trick lies in skilfully spreading the batter on the pre-heated pan.”

Where: Dakshinayan, Near ISKCON in Juhu, and at Malabar Hill

Price: Rs 235 (sada)

THE GODFATHER BURGER

Carl Rebello, chef and co-owner of Howra, says he thought up The Godfather while watching an episode of Man vs Food. (Aalok Soni/HT PHOTO)

This 23-cm-tall burger is available at Bandra restaurant Howra. It’s called The Godfather and is made up of three meat patties, cheese, layers of caramelised onions and onion rings, and is topped with a fried egg and lettuce, the whole drenched in mayonnaise and mustard, BBQ sauce and a signature spicy cocktail sauce. It’s so big, you have to deconstruct and portion it out.

Carl Rebello, chef and co-owner of Howra, says he thought up The Godfather while watching an episode of Man vs Food.

“I remember finding it very difficult to walk out of the place after taking a whole 20 minutes to eat it by myself,” says Ishwar Hariharan, 23, a musician.

Where: Howra, Fakhrudin Villa, Hill Road, Bandra (W)

Price: Rs 550

A WHOLE STUFFED GOAT

The stuffed goat comes with two dozen eggs, tandoori chicken, kebabs and chicken drumsticks.

Ever been so hungry that you could eat a horse? Test that claim with a goat. Jeff Caterers in Bandra will serve you a whole roasted goat stuffed with biryani and kababs that can feed 25 people.

“The whole goat is cleaned, stuffed with biryani, coated with our thick, spicy tandoori gravy and roasted for more than two hours depending upon the tenderness of the meat,” says Yusuf Sutterwala, manager and brother of the owner, Tasneem Golwalla.

The dish comes with a side of chicken tandoori, seekh kababs, mutton cocktail kababs, boiled eggs, raita and chicken drumsticks. It usually needs to be ordered two days in advance and takes around eight to ten cooks to prepare.

Where: Jeff Caterers, 143 A, Noor Manzil, Junction of Chapel Road and Bazaar Road, Bandra (West)

Price: Rs 10,000; serves 20 people

Call: 2642-1856

THE COOKIE MONSTER

A thick chocolate chip cookie base is smeared with Nutella, covered in chocolate bars, Oreo cookies, brownies, fruit, dry fruit, fudge, nuts and candy.

Owner Anushree Shiralkar says most of her desserts take only a few hours to prepare, but orders must be placed a day in advance.

Where: Batter it up Cookies & More, King’s Circle, Matunga (East)

Price: Starts at Rs 1,300

Call: 89768-66042