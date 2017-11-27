Give details of all projects planned at Elphinstone Road station, says rly ministry panel

A three-member committee formed by the Ministry of Railways to probe the delay in issuing tenders for a foot overbridge (FOB) at Elphinstone Road station has asked Western Railway to submit a detailed report of all the projects that were to be undertaken in the past 10 years at the spot.

The committee is also likely to visit the station to study the possible reasons for the delay. The panel has been asked to submit a report on why the delay occurred and how the railways can avoid them in the future. The report is expected to be submitted by January 2018.

Senior WR officials confirmed they were asked to submit details of all the projects proposed at the station. “All the details on the projects have been sent to the committee recently,” said a WR official requesting anonymity.

The Elphinstone Road stampede, which occurred on September 29, was one of the worst railway accidents in the city’s history, killing 23 people and injuring 38 others. WR had come under scanner after it was found there was a delay in issuing tenders of the FOB at Elphinstone Road station.

Taking the issue seriously, the railway ministry had formed a probe committee headed by Pratyush Sinha (retired chief vigilance commissioner). The member comprises Vinayak Chatterjee (Chairman CII Economic Affairs council), Subodh Jain (Retired member Engineering of railway board) and Pankaj Kumar (Director Safety, railway board).

A senior railway board official stated a delay in any railway project will not be taken lightly and a thorough investigation will be undertaken. “The railways from now on will not take the delay of any project lightly and immediate action will be taken,” he said.