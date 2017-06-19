Give disabled students equal opportunities, CICSE tells schools

The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examination (CICSE) has directed schools across the country to enrol students with disabilities without any discrimination and to provide them equal opportunities for sports and recreational activities.

In a notice, issued on June 7, the council also asked the schools to detect specific learning disabilities among children and take measures to overcome them. The notice has been issued in the wake of the parliament’s enactment of The Right of Persons with Disability Act 2016, last December.

The CICSE has enlisted seven directives for educational institutes laid down by the act. These include making the institute campus and various facilities accessible to children with disabilities, providing accommodation according to their requirements, and giving them necessary transportation facilities.

The notice has also asked the schools to ensure that education to the students who are blind or deaf must be imparted in “the most appropriate” languages and means of communication. The schools should “monitor participation, progress in terms of attainment levels and completion of education in respect of every student with disability,” reads the notice.

CICSE has further directed the schools to support the students individually, as well as create an environment aimed at full inclusion of students with disabilities.