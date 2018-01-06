Gold ring worth Rs12 lakh stolen from Mumbai residence, house helps suspected

Four to five employees of a businessman from Pali Hill in Bandra are being questioned by the police in connection with the theft of a diamond-studded gold ring worth Rs12 lakh and some US dollars from his residence.

The incident took place between 11am and 8pm on Wednesday. “The complainant was at a relative’s place. He gave the ring to his staff, who gave it to his driver, who in turn gave it to his domestic help,” said an official from the Khar police station. “The help kept it in the locker. Two other domestic helpers also visited the house in the meantime. When the family returned, they saw that the ring was missing from the locker. They then approached us,” he added.

The locker also contained 100 US dollars, worth Rs6,500. The police lodged an FIR under Section 381 (theft by a house help) of the Indian Penal Code.