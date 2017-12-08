Goods train derailed due to trash on tracks in Thane: Railway collects 170 truckloads of waste

A day after a good train derailed purportedly owing to mounds of garbage at Parsik tunnel in Thane, the Central Railway on Thursday removed 170 truckloads of garbage from the site.

Nearly 100 CR employees worked overnight to clear the tracks of garbage thrown by residents near the tunnel in Kalwa.

The derailment disrupted several CR services. As many as 22 local trains were cancelled during the evening peak hours. CR services were delayed up to 30 minutes.

According to railway officials, garbage was stuck in the tracks where the wagon derailed.

A CR official said prima facie the cause of the derailment was garbage.

“The derailment site had mounds of garbage and people worked overnight to remove them. The derailment of the goods wagon occurred owing to garbage,” said SK Jain, divisional railway manager, CR.

The Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) along with railway officials are also removing garbage from the area adjacent to the tracks.

Meanwhile, the CR has approached a company to turn waste into energy.

Railway officials said despite operating special trains to pick up waste, the situation has not improved.

BMC picks up 70 tonnes of waste after Ambedkar followers leave

A day after after thousands of visitors from Maharashtra attended Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar’s 61st death anniversary, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has picked up 70 tonnes of garbage from Chaityabhoomi at Shivaji Park and its surrounding areas in Dadar, Mahim and Matunga.

According to the BMC data, at least 1,500 workers filled up 14 garbage trucks from Wednesday night to Thursday morning.

Owing to unprecedented December rain earlier this week, only 30,000 followers of Dr Ambedkar visited his memorial this year, said a civic official.

“Usually, we get 1 lakh to 1.5 lakh of visitors and at least 100 tonnes of waste is collected. It is mostly food items, paper plates and plastic waste. As fewer people turned up at the memorial, the job to collect trash became easier,” said assistant municipal commissioner Ramakant Biradar.

The ground where followers spend every night could not be used this time owing to rain. The BMC had accommodated them in 70 municipal and private schools in the vicinity.

“Of them, 22 schools had to be cleaned. Shivaji Park was a bit difficult to clean as the ground was sludgy,” added Biradar.

Dadar residents said they were happy with the BMC’s work this year as the event was not regulated earlier. “But, there is definitely scope for improvement and this must be discussed in a forum with officials. Dismantling the pandals in Shivaji Park is taking longer and this will inconvenience players,” said Ashok ravat, an activist from Dadar