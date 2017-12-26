Goons beat up teenager who refused to lend phone in Mumbai

megha.sood@hindustantimes.com

The Deonar police have arrested four persons for allegedly trying to kill a teenager for not lending them his mobile phone for making a phone call.

According to Deonar police, Shahid Alam Ansari, 18, was walking home with his friends on Sunday when the four accused intercepted him and demanded that he lend them his phone. When Ansari refused, the accused beat him up and attacked him with a chopper.

Ansari’s friends rushed him to the hospital and informed the police, after which the accused were arrested. The police said they are local goons. “The fight broke out after Ansari refused to give his mobile phone to the accused,” said a police officer from Deonar police station.

The officer said that the four have been charged under section 307 of the Indian Penal Code (attempt to murder), apart from 506 (2) (criminal intimidation), 323 (punishment for voluntarily causing hurt) and 504 (intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of peace).