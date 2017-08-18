Gorakhpur tragedy: BJP has money to buy votes, but not oxygen for kids, says Shiv Sena

Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray on Thursday launched a scathing attack on the BJP and criticised it over a range of issues, including the death of around 80 children at a hospital in Uttar Pradesh’s Gorakhpur.

Addressing a rally on the last day of campaigning for the August 20 civic polls in Bhayander, he likened BJP chief Amit Shah’s remarks on the tragedy to that of former Maharashtra home minister RR Patil’s controversial remarks on the 26/11 attack. Shah had said, “Many such big tragedies have occurred in this country. This has not happened for the first time.”

Thackeray alleged a lot of money was being distributed among voters. “They have money to purchase votes, but not for oxygen which claimed 80 children in a government hospital in Gorakhpur,” he said.

The Bharatiya Janta Party (BJP) and Sena are fighting the Mira Bhayander Municipal Corporation (MSBC) polls separately. Chief minister Devendra Fadnavis has campaigned for the polls and promised to develop the area.

Thackeray also questioned the efficacy of electronic voting machines (EVMs) and supported the return of paper ballots.

Since the assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh, some politicians have alleged that EVMs can be hacked and asked the election commission to reintroduce paper ballots.

As many as 509 candidates are in the fray for 95 seats. The results will be declared on August 21.