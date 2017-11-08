Govt agencies join hands to reduce mishaps at 634 spots on Maharashtra highways

After 634 black spots, or accident-prone spots, were identified across the state, various departments have come together to find solutions to bring down mishaps.

If five fatal accidents take place in three consecutive years on a 500-metre stretch, the spot is labelled as black spot.

Or, if more than 10 people die in one or more accidents in three consecutive years on a 500-metre stretch, the spot would be counted as black spot.

The highway safety patrol officials said they would rope in transport department, public works department, the National Highway Authority of India and the Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation to curb accidents.

Officials from various departments have begun reviewing black spot areas to find solutions, said highway safety patrol officials.

The departments have chalked out short-term measures for those spots where finding a solution is complicated. The short-term plan includes putting up signboards and marking lanes with dividers.

Adding lanes to highways where land is available is a mid-term plan. The long-term plan will rectify the black spot if there is a fault in the design of the road.

Every year, Maharashtra witnesses more than 63,000 accidents on an average.

The latest countrywide accident data released by the transport department highlighted that Mumbai ranks fourth in the highest number of accidents and third in the number of fatalities. Alarmed by this, all agencies have to joined hands to collectively find solutions.

Of the total 634 accident-prone sites, the maximum number of black spots were reported in Kolhapur district (61), followed by Nashik rural district (58). Other districts that have more than 35 such sites are Wardha, Sangli and Dhule.

Superintendent of police (highway safety patrol) Vijay Chavan said, “Various agencies have begun work to find solutions and remove the black spots.”