Govt may seek fresh report on quotas for Maratha community

The Maharashtra government is likely to ask for a fresh report on the issue of reservation to the Maratha community from the newly constituted Maharashtra State Commission for Backward Classes (MSCBC) to strengthen its claim in court. The government may soon request the court to allow it to refer the case back to the MSCBC.

The state government on Wednesday reconstituted the MSCBC, after the term of the previous Bhatia commission expired in March last year. Almost all the previous commissions had submitted negative reports regarding giving reservation to Marathas. The Bhatia commission had refused to review the previous reports on the issue when the Congress government had requested it to in 2014. Following that, the government had announced the reservation without waiting for the commission’s review.

According to the officials from the social justice department, a commission report in the favour of the reservation would help them in strengthening its case in court. “The reservation given to the Marathas on the basis of the Narayan Rane Committee report on the backwardness of the community in 2014 was not vetted by the commission. This lacunae is likely to be pointed by the court during the hearing on the case. It has already faulted the Rane committee report while staying the reservation,” said an official. “We have submitted new documents to the high court in this matter and thus want a fresh report from the commission based on it,” he added.

“The affidavit of over 2,500 pages has all the documents proving the backwardness of the community. On the basis of these documents, the commission is likely to give a favourable report,” the official claimed.

Representatives of the Maratha community too have been insisting on referring the case again to the commission. “We are sure that if the new documents are endorsed by the commission, it will strengthen our case,” said Balasaheb Patil Sarate, one of the organisers of the Maratha marches.

On the other hand, the OBC leaders have objected to this move. In a letter to the chief minister Devendra Fadnavis, Anil Mahajan of OBC Jangranti Parishad has said, “The appointments have in the violation of the Maharashtra State Commission for Backward Classes Act, which says that scheduled caste, tribe, VJNT. These categories have not been given representation and most of the members are from Maratha community, which does not fall under backward class.”

“Three of the members including the chairman belong to the Maratha community and this is happening for the first time that the non-backward community has the majority. Secondly two of the members are the ones who had actively participated in the Maratha marches leading to the conflict of interest. Also, one of the members is also facing the serious charges of the corruption and had to resign from his judicial position few years ago,” the official said.

He also added that the appointment is likely to be challenged in the court and it may delay the entire process of reservation.

