Have a first-class Mumbai local train pass? You may soon get AC pass by paying difference

First-class pass holders of local trains may soon be allowed to travel in air-conditioned (AC) locals by paying the difference in the amount of the monthly AC pass. The passengers will not have to buy a separate AC monthly pass. This move comes after the first class pass ticket holders requested railway officials to allow them to commute in the AC local train.

The Western Railway’s (WR) Mumbai division is in the process of sending recommendation to its headquarters to allow first-class pass holders to upgrade to the AC train pass by paying specific difference amount. The headquarters will then forward the recommendation to the railway ministry for final approval. “We are thinking on similar lines and will be sending a recommendation to allow the first class passengers on AC trains by paying the difference amount on their passes,” said Mukul Jain, divisional railway manager, Western Railway.

Meanwhile, commuters while giving their feedback to railway officials on-board the AC local train have suggested increasing the frequency of the AC local train. “Passengers were asked questions regarding the comfort, seating arrangements and the timing of the train. They said the frequency of the train should be increased, however, this is only possible after the second AC train arrives,” said a senior WR official.