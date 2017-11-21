Have you come up with BEST ways for revival, panel asks administration

In the first meeting to discuss the Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport (BEST) budget for the financial year 2018-2019, the committee members on Tuesday questioned the initiatives taken by the management to come out of losses.

The BEST had asked its parent organization, Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), to give 1% of the property tax collection, as it has stopped getting transport deficit loss revenue (TDLR) from power consumers. The BMC had rejected the proposal.

Panel member Sunil Ghanacharya said the committee had no clue about the BMC’s reply. “The proposal was sent to the BMC and was awaiting approval for a long time. While the BMC rejected the plan, the management did not inform us about it. After TDLR, the money would have helped the organization. BEST needs to devise a concrete plan to come out of red,” he said.

Committee member S Kavtankar said BEST should charge Mumbai Metro for the extra fuel and manpower being used owing to the ongoing construction work. “BEST’s expenditure is significant. The organisation is suffering as a whole. We are for the people and are answerable to them. I had suggested the management charge money for the extra fuel and manpower used by the organisation owing to the work. Nothing has been done. This would have come as additional income,” he said.

“Punctuality is important for BEST. The organisation is losing passengers because of this. The management should start direct bus services between Colaba and Dahisar to get more passengers,” said Kavtankar.