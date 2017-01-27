HC issues notice to Rabia Khan over contempt plea filed by Pancholis

The Bombay high court on Friday issued a notice to Rabia Khan, who is fighting the alleged suicide case of daughter and actor Jiah Khan, over a contempt plea filed by actors Zarina Wahab and Aditya Pancholi.

Wahab and Pancholi had filed the petition against Rabia in HC in December last year. In their plea, they had urged the court to initiate action against Rabia for “continuing to make defamatory statements against them and their son and actor Sooraj Pancholi.”

They have claimed that though Rabia had earlier made a statement before HC to the effect that she would refrain from commenting upon, or making any adverse statements against Sooraj and his family over his relationship with Jiah, or with references to Jiah’s death, but she “continues to do so through her Twitter account,” and also in her TV interviews.

The plea claims that Rabia’s Twitter account is “followed by more than 3,500 people and she has been passing lewd remarks and using foul and abusive language against the petitioners and their entire family upon various social media sites along with on electronic and print media defaming the reputation and goodwill of the petitioners by such slanderous remarks.”

Jiah Khan was found dead in her flat on June 3, 2013. Sooraj Pancholi was charged with abetment of suicide and arrested 10 days later. While he is currently out on bail, the sessions court is yet to frame charges in the case.

In 2014,Sooraj’s family had filed a defamation case against Rabia and had also sought Rs100 crore as damages.

They claim that at the time, Rabia had given a statement pledging to refrain from making any adverse comments against them, before a single bench of HC.

This is the second contempt plea filed by the Pancholis against her on the same grounds.The notice issued against Rabia Khan on Friday is returnable by February 3 this year.

