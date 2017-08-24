HC on cow vigilantes: Maharashtra government has taken steps to ensure safe Bakri Eid

The Bombay high court on Wednesday refused to lay down guidelines to prevent cow vigilantes taking law in their own hands, saying adequate security measures have been taken by the state government to ensure that there is no disturbance caused by any self-proclaimed gau-rakshaks in Maharashtra during Bakri Eid.

“We are sure that all steps have been taken to maintain law and order,” said the division bench of justice Bhushan Gavai and justice Makarand Karnik, rejecting Bandra businessman Shadaab Patel’s plea for laying down guidelines to control the cow vigilantes.

They disposed of the public interest litigation (PIL) filed by Patel, noting that Bakri Eid coincides with Hindu festivals like Ganeshotsav and Gauri visarjan, and adequate security arrangements have been made for ensuring law and order during these festivals.

“The state has kept in mind the constitutional principle of secularism,” said the bench, adding, “It has taken necessary steps to ensure that festivals are celebrated by all religions without being disturbed by persons belonging to other religions.”

Patel had approached high court expressing apprehension that cow vigilante groups could create a law and order situation during upcoming Bakri Eid festival, primarily by intervening in transportation of animals brought for sacrifice.

Patel has urged the court to direct the State to take preventive measures to protect citizens, especially those who deal in trade and transport of cattle from these self-styled mobs. He alleged that several such groups have taken the law into their own hands and lynched several people across the country, and therefore immediate action was required to be taken against them.

“The state and the Union government have failed to curb such attacks, hence, it is necessary for the court to issue guidelines on preventive and safety measures,” his PIL stated and urged the court to direct the state to “provide police security to traders for transporting livestock.