Heart covers 23km in 17 minutes for Mumbai’s 40th transplant

A 44-year-old man’s heart was transported from Mahim to Mulund, covering a distance of 23 km in 17 minutes, for Mumbai’s 40th heart transplant.

A 31-year-old man received the heart from a donor, who was declared brain dead at S L Raheja Hospital. This was the second cadaver donation of this year.

The transplant surgery was conducted by Dr Anvay Mulay, head of the cardiac transplant team of Fortis Hospital, Mulund. The recipient was suffering from dilated cardiomyopathy and had been waiting for a transplant for a week.

The cadaver donation became possible when the donor was declared brain dead following a cerebro-vascular stroke. After the family of the patient were counselled and told about the possibility of donating transplantable organs, they decided to donate his heart, liver and kidneys. Doctors from Mulund reached Mahim to harvest the heart at 03.16 am on Thursday and reached Fortis Hospital, Mulund at 03.33 am.

Swift coordination between Mumbai’s Traffic and Police Authorities enabled a smooth organ transfer across all city hospitals. A ‘green corridor’ was created from Fortis’ S L Raheja Hospital – T Junction at Dharavi – BKC – Eastern Express Highway — Airoli Junction – Mulund.

Speaking on Mumbai’s record number of heart transplants, Dr Mulay said, “The donor family’s contribution to the society is unmatched. They’ve been courageous for having taken a decision to save lives at the time of grief and personal loss.” About the patient he said, “The surgery has been concluded and the recipient is now stable. We will continue to monitor him in the ICU for the next 48 to 72 hours.”

Mumbai’s first successful heart transplant was done at Fortis Hospital in August 2015.

