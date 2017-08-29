Heavy rains lash Mumbai, commuters brave traffic snarls, waterlogged roads

Mumbai witnessed a heavy downpour on early Tuesday morning. The incessant rains since Monday night and has led to water logging in several areas of city, slowing down traffic movement and delaying city’s life line, the suburban railway system.

With high tide likely in the evening at 4.30pm, the situation could take a turn for the worse if the rains continue.

While the officials from the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said that they have received only two complaints of water logging at Sion and Andheri subway, citizens complained of water logging in areas like Sion, Matunga, parts of Dadar, Hindmata, Wadala, Ghatkopar, Andheri and Mulund. Many took to twitter to register complaints and warn others of the water logged areas.

The weather bureau’s forecast had alerted citizens of heavy to very heavy rainfall through the day.

The city has witnessed incessant rainfall over the last four days since Saturday and heavy rains over the past three days has left several areas water logged and led to slow moving traffic.

An outstation train derailment near Mumbai has also led to suburban trains running late on the central line. The total delay on central line services is now 30 minutes, while on the Harbour line trains are running 10 to 15 minutes slow and on the Western Line, trains are delayed by 10 minutes.

Meanwhile, amongst the chaos, the seven lakes supplying water to the city are nearing the 100% mark. In the last 24 hours from 8.30am on Monday, the Colaba Observatory in Mumbai recorded 152 mm of rainfall.