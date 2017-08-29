Heavy rains shut down schools in Mumbai

Heavy rains in Mumbai since morning has forced schools to leave classes early. Many schools are allowing parents to take children home as there is waterlogging in most parts of the city.

Most schools are shut today on account of Ganpati festival. But those that were working today observed low attendance.

Bandra’s Anjuman-i-Islam MIJ School was working, but saw low student turnout. “We continued school as usual but only 30 students attended,” said Saba Patel, principal.

Another school, Activity High School, Peddar Road, allowed parents to take students home. “We had classes, but as the intensity of rain increased and the BMC sounded the flood alert, we received panic calls from parents,” said Perin Bagli, principal.

Utpal Shanghvi School, Juhu announced a holiday for its primary section, which starts at 1 pm, on account of the rains. “Our secondary school was working in the morning but around 11.30 am we took a call to cancel afternoon classes,” said Rakhi Mukherjee, principal of the school.

The School Bus Owners Association, which works with 200 schools in Mumbai, said that schools in western suburbs stayed shut due to waterlogging especially near Juhu, Kandivali and Borivli.

“All schools are shut and many have cancelled their afternoon shifts,” said Anil Garg, president of the association.

Education officials said they have asked schools to allow parents to pick up children early, if they want. “ We don’t want schools to send students home on their own. We have asked them to allow parents take them home,” said BB Chavan, deputy director of education, Mumbai region.

Adding that schools are requested not to send children unsupervised, Chavan added, “ In many cases, parents are working and so there might not be anyone to pick up the children. Such children should be kept in school only.”