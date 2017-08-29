Heavy rains to continue in Mumbai till Wednesday, schools and colleges to remain closed

All educational institutions in Mumbai will remain closed on Wednesday and officials have asked people to stay at home, in the wake of warnings from the weather department that heavy rains will continue till Wednesday afternoon.

The weather bureau said the low pressure area, which caused Tuesday’s deluge, will shift towards Gujarat by Wednesday afternoon and subsequently move to the Arabian Sea.

The state government announced a holiday for all educational institutions in Mumbai on Wednesday.

Maharashtra chief minister Devendra Fadnavis asked people to stay at home unless there is an emergency.

Following instructions from state education minister Vinod Tawde calling for all school and college students to stay indoors, the University of Mumbai announced a holiday on August 30.

“Since the weather forecast says it will rain continuously over the next 24 hours, the university will remain shut on Wednesday and we request all affiliated colleges to remain shut,” said a circular released by the university on Tuesday evening.

People walk through a flooded street at Hindamata in Mumbai on Tuesday. (Pratik Chorge/HT Photo)

An ANI report said the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) will remain open on Wednesday.

Fadnavis said that only those government employees, who handled critical departments and essential services, would be on duty on Wednesday.

Between 8.30am and 8.30pm on Tuesday, the Santacruz weather station recorded 315.8mm rain, categorised as ‘extremely heavy’, while Colaba recorded 101.8mm.

On July 26, 2005, when a cloudburst inundated the city, killing over 1,000 people, 688mm rain fell over a span of 12 hours and 944mm over 24 hours -- the highest all-time rainfall recorded in Mumbai.

The amount of rain is expected to surpass the all-time high 24-hour August day record of 346.2mm received between 8.30 am of August 22 and 8.30 am of August 23, 1997.

At Mumbai airport, where poor visibility led to 10 flights being cancelled, seven diversions and 13 go-arounds, the situation in Wednesday will depend on the rains, airport officials said.

“If the rains continue to pour non-stop (on Wednesday) then there might be an issue but it should not be as bad as today (Tuesday),” said an official.

Many Ganeshotsav mandals delayed their fifth-day idol immersions – scheduled on Tuesday – to Wednesday because of the flooded roads that made processions impossible.

However, essential services and critical staff in the state government will be on duty on Wednesday, while the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation has cancelled leave for all staff.

The toll collection on the Bandra-Worli sea link and at all city entry points has been suspended until things get back to normal.