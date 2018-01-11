Heavy vehicle driver flees after knocking down 40-year-old in Mumbai

A 40-year-old man was knocked down by an unidentified vehicle in Vile Parle (East) late on Monday night. Raju Asiya was declared dead at a hospital, while the police are trying to trace the vehicle. The police suspect the involvement of a heavy vehicle based on a preliminary probe.

According to the Vile Parle police, the incident took place at 10.40pm near Sai Siddhi hotel in Bamanwada.

Raju, a resident of Vile Parle (East), was walking on the road when the vehicle hit him and sped away. He suffered grievous internal injuries on his chest.

Hearing commotion, his younger brother Ramesh rushed out of home and saw Raju lying on the road.

He took him to a nearby hospital where he was declared dead. The brothers have a decoration business. Raju was unmarried and stayed with his brother.

After speaking to residents, the Vile Parle learnt that a dumper could have been involved in the accident.

An officer privy to the investigation said, “We have some leads in the case. We hope to get a breakthrough in a few days.”

A first information report (FIR) has been registered under sections 279 (rash driving), 304 A (causing death due to negligence) of the Indian Penal Code and 134 A and B of the Motor Vehicles Act for running away from the spot without rendering help to the victim or alerting the police.