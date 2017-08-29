 Help pours in: Locals open doors for people stranded in Mumbai rains | mumbai news | Hindustan Times
Today in New Delhi, India
Aug 29, 2017-Tuesday
-°C
New Delhi
  • Humidity
    -
  • Wind
    -
select city
Powered by
HT Logo

Help pours in: Locals open doors for people stranded in Mumbai rains

As Mumbai reels under heavy lashings of rain for the fourth consecutive day on Tuesday, some good samaritans in the city have responded by opening their doors for those stranded in the downpour.

mumbai Updated: Aug 29, 2017 19:09 IST
HT Correspondent
Dozens of flights and local train services were cancelled as rains lashed the coastal city of nearly 20 million people.
Dozens of flights and local train services were cancelled as rains lashed the coastal city of nearly 20 million people. (AFP)

As Mumbai reels under heavy lashings of rain for the fourth consecutive day on Tuesday, some good samaritans in the city have responded by opening their doors for those stranded in the downpour.

Locals have been sharing their addresses and contact details, offering shelter and food to anyone and everyone who needs it.

Offices, gurudwaras, restaurants have volunteered to offer sanctuary to people stranded as torrential rain brings the city of blinding lights to a standstill, throwing traffic out of gear, affecting trains and flights services in the Maharashtra capital.

On social media, Mumbaiites cautioned their fellow residents on the roads to avoid and shared numbers and contact details of agencies that could offer help. But among the locals, some have stepped forward and thrown open their houses.

Giving shelter to people stranded by the rain can have some unexpectedly heartwarming consequences, though. Some people on Twitter recalled how the 2005 rains that ravaged Mumbai also brought couples together as they sought shelter in homes of strangers!

more from mumbai
Freedom means an open highway and a great car (or two!)
Freedom means an open highway and a great car (or two!)
Partnered Content
Recommended for you