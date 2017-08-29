Help pours in: Locals open doors for people stranded in Mumbai rains

As Mumbai reels under heavy lashings of rain for the fourth consecutive day on Tuesday, some good samaritans in the city have responded by opening their doors for those stranded in the downpour.

Locals have been sharing their addresses and contact details, offering shelter and food to anyone and everyone who needs it.

Offices, gurudwaras, restaurants have volunteered to offer sanctuary to people stranded as torrential rain brings the city of blinding lights to a standstill, throwing traffic out of gear, affecting trains and flights services in the Maharashtra capital.

On social media, Mumbaiites cautioned their fellow residents on the roads to avoid and shared numbers and contact details of agencies that could offer help. But among the locals, some have stepped forward and thrown open their houses.

Guys, tweeting again. But anyone btwn #Santacruz to #khar who are stuck pls DM me. We've got enuf space for atlst 8-10 ppl #mumbairains — Roma Kandpal (@WanderrWonder) August 29, 2017

Guys, if anyone is stuck in Chembur please come over. Will be glad to help & host! @WeAreMumbai please #rainhost #MumbaiRains — Pratik Telang (@socialtelang) August 29, 2017

Anyone stuck in or near Prabhadevi can stop by at our place. We are near Prabhadevi temple on the main road. @kuhukuro #MumbaiRains — Rony (@ronyd) August 29, 2017

Stuck in central Mumbai? Contact Manpreet Singh 093-235-67555 . Gurudwaras offering food and shelter.. #MumbaiRains — Rajdeep Sardesai (@sardesairajdeep) August 29, 2017

If anyone stuck in Lower Parel can make it to @bombaycanteen, our doors are open for some garam chai, working WiFi & warm hospitality. 🤗 pic.twitter.com/lOZEULpmqN — The Bombay Canteen (@bombaycanteen) August 29, 2017

Giving shelter to people stranded by the rain can have some unexpectedly heartwarming consequences, though. Some people on Twitter recalled how the 2005 rains that ravaged Mumbai also brought couples together as they sought shelter in homes of strangers!