High court  vacates stay, Metro 3 work to restart in front of heritage building in south Mumbai

The Bombay high court vacated the stay on Metro-3 construction work opposite the iconic JN Petit Institute in Fort on Wednesday.

A division bench of chief justice Manjula Chellur and justice Mahesh Sonak made the decision after the institute’s counsel, advocate Ferzana Behramkamdin, said the Mumbai Metro Rail Corporation Limited (MMRCL) had undertaken measures to safeguard the heritage building.

MMRCL’s lawyer, Kiran Bagalia, requested the court to vacate the stay it had imposed on September 15. She also requested that a petition filed by two of the institute’s trustees, enabling them to approach the court if needed, be disposed of as almost all their pleas had been worked out.

The bench granted the MMRCL permission to carry on construction work in front of the building, but refused to dispose of the petition.

The court had earlier restrained MMRCL from carrying out work in front of the building after Behramkamdin said that severe shocks were felt inside the institute, owing to the construction. She had urged the court to put a stop to excavation in the vicinity till an expert committee examined the structure and submitted a report.

The petitioners said the grade-2A heritage structure was constructed in 1893 and has a shallow foundation — barely three-metre deep — which renders it vulnerable. The institute houses more than a lakh books, including 24,000 rare books and 12 manuscripts, some of which date back to the 17th century.

The petitioners said that after drilling for Metro-3 began along DN Road in May, an ornamental feature of the building collapsed and garden tiles sunk. They said they were worried that the drilling and construction for the Metro Line-3 would affect the building’s structural stability.

Delhi Metro Rail Corporation calls for bids for Metro-6 corridor

Plans to improve the city’s east-west connectivity have just got a boost — the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) has started work on the Metro-6 corridor (Swami Samarth Nagar-Jogeshwari-Kanjurmarg).

The agency has invited bids for the construction of three stations — IIT-Powai, Vikhroli and Kanjurmarg — and a 4.7-km-long viaduct. The move comes a month after the state cabinet approved the plan for the Metro-5 (Thane-Bhiwandi-Kalyan) and Metro-6.

“The work can begin in May 2018,” said Pravin Darade, additional metropolitan commissioner, MMRDA. DMRC officials estimate that work on this section will cost Rs339.27 crore and will be completed in two-and-a-half years.

The Metro-6 will be the second and only Metro line to improve connectivity between the city’s eastern and western suburbs. The only other such line is the Metro-1, which operates between Ghatkopar and Versova. Most of the proposed Metro lines run along the city’s north-south axis.

Road wise, the eastern and western suburbs are connected by the Jogeshwari Vikhroli Link Road (JVLR), Santacruz Chembur Link Road and the Andheri-Ghatkopar Link Road, all three of which are congested during peak hours.

The DMRC will execute the Metro-6 project on behalf of the Mumbai Metropolitan Regional Development Authority (MMRDA). It is currently implementing the 2A line (Dahisar to DN Nagar).

Metro-6 will run along JVLR, with 13 stations along the 14.5-km-long route. The line will also connect to the Metro-2A (Dahisar-DN Nagar), Metro-4 (Wadala-Kasarvadavali) and Metro-7 (Andheri East-Dahisar East).

Navi Mumbai Metro to be functional by December 2018

The much-delayed Rs4,000 crore Navi Mumbai Metro could finally be operational by December 2018. City and Industrial Development Corporation (Cidco) officials said work was progressing according to the revised schedule. They added that since they had acquired all the permissions and secured the cooperation of agencies, they were confident of meeting the new target.

The 21.45-km-long Metro corridor has been divided into three phases — Belapur-Pendhar (11.10 km), Khandeshwar-Taloja (8.35 km) and the MIDC route that will connect the two corridors (2.2 km). It will provide connectivity to the proposed Navi Mumbai International Airport.

“Cidco initiated the project, meant to boost the city’s transport facilities, in 2011. The Belapur-to-Pendhar line is the first of three we are working on,” said senior public relations officer Mohan Ninawe.

Work has been divided into four parts — viaduct, stations, depot and systems. Ninawe said 95% of the viaduct work had been completed. “Work on the Taloja depot has been completed and the diesel locomotive engine that arrived has been kept there,” he added.

More than Rs120 crore has been spent on completing 94% of the Metro depot.In January, BEML Limited, Bangalore delivered the catenary maintenance vehicle. These will be used once the signalling and telecommunication work begins,” said Ninawe. “Once the work on the line 1 is completed, we will start work on line 3 — the Taloja-to-MIDC link. Following this, construction of the Khandeshwar link will be initiated,” he said.

Officials said they want work on the Metro to be completed by the time the Navi Mumbai International Airport is constructed.Ninawe said the project was delayed as work had to be allotted through two tenders, owing to technical reasons. “We had call in new agencies to complete the work,” he said.