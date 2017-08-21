Hit-and-run on Mumbai’s eastern express highway: Biker duo killed

Two men on a bike died after they were knocked down by an unidentified vehicle on the Vikhroli flyover on the eastern express highway (EEH) on Monday morning.

The men have been identified as Chetan Baban Kokane and Sushant Ramdas Sawant, both aged 30.

The accident took place on the northbound stretch of the EEH.

Around 1.08am, the duo was found lying on the highway, after which they were rushed to a nearby hospital.

The unidentified accused has been booked under Indian Penal Code (IPC) section 279 (rash driving or riding on a public way) and 304 A (causing death by negligence).

