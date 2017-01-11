Hoax call about bomb on Malaysia flight delays passengers at Mumbai by hours

Three flights to Kuala Lumpur (KL) from the Mumbai International Airport were throughly checked on Monday night after receiving two anonymous threat calls saying there was a bomb on board a KL flight.

All the security agencies swung into action and carried out an inspection which went on till the wee hours of Tuesday, however, it turned out to be a hoax call, sources said. But no FIR has been registered in the matter yet.

According to Sahar police, they received the information around 10pm on Monday about the hoax bomb call from the airport authorities. Sources said the CISF too had received a similar threat early in the day.

The input was taken seriously as there have been several instances around the globe of terrorists attacking airports or hijacking the planes.

Following the inputs, the Mumbai police, the CISF and the airport authorities swung into action stopping all the three flights to Kuala Lampur. In all, over 400 passengers and over 500 baggages were checked.

Apart from this, the security agencies checked all corners on the flights, but found nothing. A few hours later the agencies declared it as a hoax call. The passengers were allowed to board the flights again.

Assistant commissioner of police, airport division, Sunil Shejwal, confirmed the developments, adding a police station diary entry has been made.

Read

For Metro riders, Mumbai airport’s T2 set to be two escalator rides away