Homemakers became face of protests in Mumbai

Homemakers with school-going children, house help, unemployed youth, blue collar workers and senior citizens were among the many faces of the Dalit agitation in the city.

“Every participant in this protest is a common man with no resources. The rich communities and upper castes have no reason to protest. No media coverage was given to the clash at Bhima-Koregaon on the day of the incident. News spread because our community showed solidarity on social media,’’ said 71-year-old Nisha Jadhav, a homemaker who had walked from Naigaon to Dadar’s Chitra cinema with her school-going grandchildren to participate in the protest.

There were at least 50 women, and 20 children among the 150-odd protesters who were at Dadar carrying flags and sloganeering for the demands of the Dalit community.

They shouted slogans and halted traffic before moving on. Jadhav said, “It is a sign of inequality that our problems are shown in a bad light only when Mumbai comes to a standstill because of our protests.” Sangeeta Nikam, 51, also a homemaker living in BDD chawls in Worli, said, “I have given up hope.” There were roughly 250 Dalit organisations that supported the Maharashtra bandh on Wednesday. UP More, head of the Bhim Sena, one of the protesting organisations, said, “We are protesting against decades of injustice.”