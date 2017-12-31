Hope tragedy like the one at Elphinstone Road never strikes again: Mumbaiites

The year 2017 has been rough for suburban train commuters. The stampede at Elphinstone Road station that caused 23 deaths has not only brought the railways under scanner over basic infrastructure facilities but has also changed the outlook of Indian Railways over its priorities, especially when it comes to suburban trains in Mumbai. Commuters’ associations are now hoping that railways would improve security and safety parameters in 2018.

“Last year was a year of tragedies and the worst one struck the railway network. This led to commuters fearing to travel in local trains. However, the Indian Railways took immediate steps to strengthen the rail infrastructure and in 2018, we hope for a better railway commute. Projects including Parel terminus and the work on the 5th and 6th line should speed up. This will help decongest the suburban rail network,” said Subhash Gupta, president, Rail Yatri Parishad.

Train schedule also seems to have irked commuters in 2017. “The railways should start operating local trains on schedule, especially on central and harbour lines. In 2018, we hope that the railways will study all platforms and build washrooms for women wherever possible. In the budget of 2018, the railways should also look at making rain water harvesting at stations compulsory,” said Lata Argade, vice-president, Railway Pravasi Mahasangh.

Meanwhile, the railways in 2017 changed foot overbridges (FoB) from a passenger amenity to a safety concern. The Central and Western Railways will construct 25 FoBs at the city’s suburban railway stations in 2018.

The Army is also building an FoB at Elphinstone Road, Currey Road and Ambivli stations which are expected to be ready this month.

The CR constructed 12 FoBs last year and while it launched 46 new local train services, 24 more are expected to begin this year. The WR saw the launch of 32 new local train services.

To increase passenger amenities, 31 escalators on WR and 66 on CR were proposed. While CR stations got eight escalators, the WR installed talk back system in women compartments.