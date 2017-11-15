Horse-riding accident in Mumbai: BMC initiates inquiry against officials after 6-year-old’s death

After a six-year-old girl, Janhavi Mistry, died in a horse-riding accident at Cooperage ground last week, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has initiated an inquiry against garden department officials.

Additional municipal commissioner AL Jarhad, who will head the probe, will have to submit a report to the commissioner within 15 days. “The inquiry has been initiated to fix responsibility. The report will check if there was any lapse or negligence in following and implementing rules,” said Ajoy Mehta, municipal commissioner.

Janhavi fell off a horse and her head hit the granite boundary of a tree. She later died at Bombay hospital. Her father, Mahendra, said the horse was made to run faster by the trainer, after which it slipped. In 2015, the Bombay high court banned horse-riding under the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act.

The BMC has not reviewed the licences of these trainers since 2005. Taking suo motu note of the incident, the child rights commission served notice to the civic body along with the police to be present for the hearing on November 15. Sources said the BMC has also ruled out the presence of a potholed road as the cause.

The BMC has written to the company maintaining Cooperage garden, asking them to explain why the contract should not be terminated. “The incident happened owing to negligence at your end, despite security instructions and a board displaying that horses shall not be allowed in the garden. Hence, you are hereby directed to explain immediately why your contract shall not be terminated,” the notice reads. The BMC is awaiting a reply from the contractor.