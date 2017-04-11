Hoteliers against Centre fixing portion size

The Centre’s plan to monitor the size of portions served at restaurants has been opposed by hoteliers.

According to Indian Hotels and Restaurant Association (AHAR), it will result in chaos.

“Every eatery or restaurant has a different business model and portions are fixed accordingly. Uniformity will not work in our sector, which is very complex,” said Adarsh Shetty, president, AHAR.

The Ministry of consumer affairs, food and public distribution is drafting a questionnaire for hotels and restaurants to explain what portion size they should serve to a customer.

The idea is to cut down on food wastage, a concern voiced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his monthly radio address to the nation — Man Ki Baat.

Shetty also rejected the wastage theory, saying that patrons usually get any leftover food packed.

“We pack and give it to the customers,” he added.

His opinion was seconded by Hotels and Restaurant Association of Western India (HRWI). “Consumers today are conscious about not wasting their food and don’t place orders which they can’t finish. Moreover, restaurants and hotels have collaborated with NGOs, who collect excess food, and distribute it among the poor and the underprivileged,” said Dilip Datwani, president, HRWI.

