House help arrested for stealing jewellery worth ₹2.73 lakh from South Mumbai employer

A woman, who worked as a house help for a 61-year-old radiologist and her 90-year-old mother at their Peddar Road residence, was arrested earlier this week for stealing jewellery worth Rs2.73 lakh from their house.

The accused, who has been identified as Geeta Mohan Kuman, 35, is a resident of Nalasopara and was working at several other residences at Pedder Road. The police said the complainant registered the case on March 20, after they learnt that certain valuables had gone missing from their place. The complainant, in her statement to the police, said the jewellery was stolen between January 25 and February 19, this year when her mother was alone at home.

An officer from Gamdevi police station said, “The complainant, a radiologist, would go to work and that is when her 90-year-old mother would be alone at home. The accused used to come during that time for two-three hours.”

Kuman has been working at the complainant’s residence for one-and-a-half-years and the radiologist trusted her. But her mother used to keep a track of the date and time of her entrance and exit from their residence, which helped police zero in on the accused. “The complainant claims that while she was away at work, the accused would have come and walked away with the valuables from her wardrobe. The 90-year-old always kept track of the servant and that made us certain that she had stolen the valuables,” added the officer.

The police said the accused committed the crime to pay for her 17-year-old daughter’s education. The cops recovered the stolen jewellery from Kuman’s residence. She intended to sell it but had not found a suitable buyer. She has been booked under section 381 (theft by clerk or servant of property in possession of master) of the IPC and remanded in police custody.

