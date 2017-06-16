1993 Mumbai serial blasts verdict today: How a labourer became an accused in the case

Karimullah Shaikh, an accused in the 1993 Mumbai blasts case, tells CBI how Tiger Memon got him involved in smuggling of arms and ammunition for the blasts.

Excerpts from his confession to the CBI

“Born in 1963 to a dock labourer at the Mumbai Port Trust, I studied till class 7. From 1981 to 1986, I worked as a labourer. My group got into a fight with a drug dealer, Dilip Panchal, and ended up killing him. We were arrested. During our term in prison, I met gangster Ejaz Pathan and got roped into the Pathan gang and met Yeda Yakub.

After the demolition of Babri Masjid, Ejaz Pathan went to Dubai. In February 1993, Ethesham, Munna, Akbar and Shah Nawaz came to my home at Chandshawali Darga and told me that Pathan wanted to meet me at a flat near Rajasthan Hotel in Khar.

Pathan asked me to assist him in smuggling silver in coordination with one Khan. I later learned that Khan was Tiger Memon.

Khan along with Riyaz, Ethesham, Shahnawaz, Akbar and Munna came to Vashi Bridge in a blue car. Javed Chikna, Nasir, Dhakla and some other people met me at the same spot in another car.

“Some of the boxes were opened in front of us. They contained machine guns, hand grenades, bombs and chemicals.”

Chikna asked us to follow him. We went to Hotel Big Splash at Alibaug. Tiger, Yeda Yakub and some other boys were present at the hotel. There, Memon told us he was going to Shekhadi coast. Tiger Memon, Javed Chikna, Anwar Theba, Yeda Yakub and some boys went in a boat and came back with a bag. They took the bags and went into a hut on the bank. Memon removed machine guns and gave it to Munna, Ethesham, Anwar Theba, Javed Chikna and Shaikh Ali.

He told them to guard it. We were asked to guard the labourers. There were 100-150 boxes in the boat and each of the boxes and packets were wrapped in a cloth. The labourers unloaded the packets and put them on trucks. We followed the truck to a tower. Usman was noting down the details of the luggage.

Some of the boxes were opened in front of us. They contained machine guns, hand grenades, bombs and chemicals. Tiger asked us to shift the luggage to a room in a tower and many of the boxes were kept in secret cavities in five jeeps that left for Mumbai. Goods that could not be accommodated in jeeps were put in a truck.

I then met Ejaz, who asked me to join them at another landing. I was reluctant but Khan convinced me it was a silver consignment. But this consignment, too, was of arms. There were AK-56 rifles, ammunition, chemicals, and other weapons in the box. Tiger followed the same procedure and loaded it in a tempo and took it to Mumbra.

“On hearing that Ethesham, Munna, Babulal and other boys were arrested, I called Pathan, who got me air tickets to Dubai. From there, I went to Pakistan.”

One of the accused, Munna, told me that Pathan had sent Akbar, Ethesham, Shah Nawaz to Pakistan for weapons training. Later, Ethesham, Shah Nawaz and Akbar told me they could not undergo any training as there was no facility in Pakistan and they came back from Dubai.

On March 12, Munna and I rode a bike from Mahim to Bandra. I feared for my life as I felt I had been trapped by Tiger.

On hearing that Ethesham, Munna, Babulal and other boys were arrested, I called Pathan, who got me air tickets to Dubai. From there, I went to Pakistan. Pathan got me a Pakistani passport and made me his bodyguard. I was later appointed as Anees Ibrahim’s bodyguard.

Despite being aware of an arrest warrant against me, I came to India via Nepal and started living with my family in Mira Road. In August 2008, I was arrested from Nalasopara.”