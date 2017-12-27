How cool are they: 1,000 more take Mumbai’s new AC suburban train on Day 2

The cool comfort of the western railway’s (WR) air-conditioned (AC) local train seems to be attracting commuters.

In two days, the AC train has seen 2,827 commuters, 40 monthly passes and 2 weekly passes being issued. The WR has earned of Rs1,66,955 from sale of the tickets and passes so far. Twelve passengers have been booked for ticketless travel, leading to collection of Rs4,580 in fine.

On Day 2, the railway staff present on board had to ask commuters not to board the AC local train without a valid ticket. The officials were present at the automatic closing doors to direct commuters on how to use it. Six ticket-checkers and 12 railway protection force officials were present inside compartments.

The AC train is currently being operated between Churchgate and Borivli. Six services will be offered on the stretch till December 29. The western railway will start operating 12 services between Churchgate and Virar from January 1.

The fare structure of the AC train is steep. While the minimum weekly pass for the train is Rs285, a fortnightly pass is Rs430 and monthly pass for the first six months of the AC train journey between Churchgate and Mumbai Central is Rs570. The maximum weekly and fortnightly fare is Rs1,070 and Rs1,555 and the monthly pass for the entire 60 km stretch between Churchgate and Virar is Rs2,040.

The AC train is equipped with GPS and talk-back system which commuters can use in case of an emergency, but does not have CCTV cameras. The railways plan to get CCTV cameras inside the entire AC local train. “The new AC rakes will have CCTV cameras. We plan to get them for this train too,” said AK Gupta, general manager, WR.

Passengers’ association, meanwhile, are irked with the introduction of the service in place of a local train. “The AC local train is a good service, but replacing a local train which offers 12 services a day and accommodate more than 40,000 commuters is a matter of concern. The railways should add AC train as an additional service,” said Subhash Gupta, president, Rail Yatri Parishad.