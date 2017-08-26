How Mumbai supplier led cops to Rs18-lakh drug ring in Palghar, got friends arrested for making MD

Three men were arrested after the Amboli and Dahanu police raided a mephedrone (MD) manufacturing unit in Palghar on Friday night. Police seized 900 grams of ready-made MD worth Rs18 lakh and equipment and chemicals collectively worth Rs41.02 lakh.

The racket came to light after the Amboli police nabbed Nadeem Nasir Shaikh, 29, from Citi Mall in Andheri (West) on August 21 and recovered 1 kg of MD worth Rs20 lakh from him.

“We questioned Shaikh to determine where he had obtained the drugs from. Based on this information, we raided the manufacturing unit in Bamanwadi, Dahanu,” said Paramjit Singh Dahiya, deputy commissioner of police, zone 9.

Of the accused, Sanyal Bane alias Sunny, 33, is a Dahanu resident and a science graduate. He was involved in the manufacturing process as he knew what chemical components could be used to make MD. He, Anwar Gafoor Chowdhary, 37, and Sultan Ahmed Abdul Rauf, 41, started manufacturing the drug five months ago. Rauf has a case of extortion registered against him at the Manor police station in Palghar. Chowdhary is a realtor and has a fabric business.

Police said the unit was in a residential area near a field, which belongs to Chowdhary’s friend. She and her children lived in the room adjacent to the one the drug was being made in. Police found a 50-m-long pipe in the room, which released smoke into the field.

“We found Rs65,000 in cash and large quantities of raw materials and chemicals including acetone, hydrochrolic acid, aluminum chloride, sulphuric acid and plastic soda. These seized materials would have been used to create 65 kg of MD worth Rs13 crore,” said Manjunath Singe, superintendent of police, Palghar.

“The accused would manufacture the drug between midnight and 6 am, so no one would notice the smoke. They have produced at least 6 kg to 7 kg of the drug so far,” said an officer.

“The group would buy chemicals from Gujarat and store them in desolate huts in Palghar and the outskirts of Mumbai to evade police detection.They would transport the raw materials to pharma unites, where the drug was manufactured,” added Singe.

Rauf would meet Shaikh, whose name had cropped up as a supplier, at the Dahanu railway station and give him the drug. Shaikh would sell small quantities to peddlers across Mumbai. He acted as a supplier at least thrice, said police. The accused have been remanded in police custody till September 1. Police are now trying to trace the source of these chemicals to determine who headed the operations.