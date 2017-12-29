How new rules drowned out Mumbai’s golden silence in 2017

The year was loud, but certainly not clear.

The amendments to the Noise Pollution (Control) Rules, 2000 ensured 1,503 silence zones in the city were scrapped. The result: most festive celebrations were noisier than 2016, with Mahim Fair recording the highest decibel (dB) levels at 122.5dB, according to data from anti-noise campaigner Awaaz Foundation.

In 2016, noise levels during all major festivals had dropped significantly, making it one of the quietest in almost a decade. “Silence zones protect the most vulnerable from high noise pollution that can lead to hearing damage. Scrapping them during festive season poses a major health hazard,” said Sumaira Abdulali, convener, Awaaz Foundation.

While decibel levels have increased in 2017, there were some good developments too. “There was a considerable drop in the use of disc-jockey systems, loudspeakers, and musical instruments during festivals. People have started to recognize decibel metres, which will help enforcement authorities keep track of violators. However, a lot needs to be done to bring down the din,” she said.

On August 10, the union environment ministry declared the silence zones will have to be notified by the state government.

Irked by the state’s failure to identify silence zones, Abdulali wrote to civic chief Ajoy Mehta on Thursday, nominating Nargis Dutt Road in Bandra (West) as silence zone or no honking zones after consultation with local residents. “It is a mandate to consult citizens to identify such zones. Citizens may make similar applications to the BMC. We need our silence zones back,” said Abdulali.

Officials from the Mumbai police, the enforcement authority for noise rules, said they had used decibel meters wherever applicable during festivals, and booked more than 100 offenders. “We don’t have an exact figure of violations so far, but a few arrests have been made,” said Deepak Deoraj, deputy commissioner of police (operations) and Mumbai police spokesperson. “Acting on the guidelines issued by the Supreme Court and Bombay high court, we carried out awareness drives.”

The state officials said the increase in noise levels during festivals can’t be directly correlated to removal of silence zones. “Once silence zones are redesignated and identified, noise levels will come down, but it will take some time. We are trying to expedite the process,” said Satish Gavai, additional chief secretary, state environment department. “Noise pollution is a cultural issue that needs to be addressed by citizens by taking active steps not to honk unnecessarily and limit the noise at an individual level.”

Meanwhile, a campaign (Horn Not Ok Please on social media websites) started earlier this month by the state transport department to curb incessant honking is gaining momentum across the city, said officials. “From societies, NGOs, sports personalities to Bollywood stars, citizens from all walks of society have come forward to support our cause to kill noise from honking,” said Manoj Saunik, principal secretary, state transport and ports department adding that all vehicles will have to stick to the 87dB(A) noise limit. “The idea is not to punish, but sensitise. We need to bring about a behavioural change as people don’t realise it is not good to honk.”