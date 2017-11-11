HSC graduate in Mumbai arrested for posing as doctor with dead brother’s degree, killing patient

The Deonar police arrested a man on Thursday for posing as a doctor and administering an injection to a 25-year-old patient, killing him.

Police said the man, Shahbaaz Alam Siddiqui, had studied only till Class 12. He set up a dispensary, where he had been displaying his dead brother’s Bachelor of Unani Medicine and Surgery degree for the past four years.

Police said the patient, Pradeep Jadhav, was a resident of Sanjay Gandhi Nagar in Govandi. As he was suffering from fever, he went to Siddiqui’s dispensary on November 5 as it was near his house.

Siddiqui gave Jadhav medicines after examining him. As his condition did not improve, Jadhav revisited the dispensary the next day. This time, Siddiqui gave Jadhav an injection and a few medicines and told him to rest.

On November 7, Jadhav went back to the dispensary, which was shut. He then went to a doctor at Tata Nagar. On November 8, he returned to the dispensary, but found it locked again. He then went to Shatabdi Hospital.

“The hospital authorities sent Jadhav to Rajawadi Hospital as his case was serious. From there, he was sent to Sion Hospital, where doctors told him to admit himself to KEM Hospital on Wednesday. He died on the way to KEM,” said inspector Nana Shinde, from Deonar police station.

Shinde said the post mortem report suggested that the injection was to blame for Jadhav’s death. Siddiqui was held for death due to negligence, cheating and forgery under the Indian Penal Code, and sections of the Medical Act.

“Siddiqui had learnt to administer injections from his brother, Deepak,” said Shinde.

Police said Deepak had committed suicide in March two years ago in the officer’s room of the Mankhurd police station. The 29-year-old had been brought to the station for questioning in connection with a case of milk theft. He hanged himself using a pair of trousers that belonged to a policeman.