Husband tried to forcibly convert me to Islam, says former model

Former model Rashmi Shahbazkar, who is a resident of Bandra, filed a case against her 47-year-old husband on Friday for trying to forcibly convert her to Islam.

When the woman, who is a Hindu, refused, she said he left her and married another woman. The victim also alleged that her husband assaulted her, while one of his friends abused and molested her.

The Bandra police on Friday registered a case of assault against her husband and molestation against her husband’s friend, as per the victim’s allegations.

The woman claims to be traumatised and has admitted herself at a hospital in Bandra. According to her, the couple got married in 2005 and her husband, who follows Islam, said he accepted her religious beliefs and both of them agreed to follow their own religion.

The victim alleged that her husband was having an affair with a 28-year-old woman who was staying in their house as a guest, and later got married to her.

She also alleged that her husband brain washed their 7-year-old son, who allegedly refused to accept her as his mother.

“We have filed a case as per woman’s allegation and are probing the case,” said senior officer from Bandra police station.

She also told the police that her husband’s friend came to her house on Friday and and abused and molested her. “We are verifying the allegations,” said a police officer.