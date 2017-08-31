‘I am alive… come and save me’: Trapped under rubble, Mumbai man sends SOS; dies

“I am alive…come and save me,” read the message sent by a resident of a five-storey building that collapsed in Mumbai on Thursday morning.

Jaffar Rizvi shot the SOS off to a relative on WhatsApp, a free messaging service, while trapped under the rubble after the 117-year-old residential building fell to the ground in the congested Bhendi Bazaar due to the heavy rains. Twenty-two people were killed and 12 were injured in the incident.

Rizvi’s unconscious body was recovered in the afternoon, but he was declared dead soon after at the JJ hospital. His wife, Reshman, and his two teenage children were also found dead.

Another relative Sayyad Salman Rizvi said, “Jaffar spoke to his elder brother around 8:10am to say he was coming to meet him at his house for tea. But his brother was informed soon after that the building had collapsed.”

“We replied to his text, but there was no communication thereafter from Jaffar. When he was pulled out of the debris, he was unconscious,” Salman said.

Thirteen tenants, including 12 families, were living in the building at south Mumbai’s Pakmodia Street, where underworld don Dawood Ibrahim once lived. Some reports said it also housed a play school but the children had not arrived when the building collapsed.